MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in July

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MGM China Price Performance
MCHVY remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. MGM China has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.
MGM China Company Profile
