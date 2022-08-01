Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,349.73 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 97,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,321,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

