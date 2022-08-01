Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 778.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.