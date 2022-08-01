Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Short Interest Update

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.