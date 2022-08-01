Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

