Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

