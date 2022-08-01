Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercer International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 4,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

