Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bloom Burton currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MDNA opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$112.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

