Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,246,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 134.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 332,771 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 251.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

