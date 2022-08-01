Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,411,600 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 2,106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34,116.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 1.0 %

MZDAF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

