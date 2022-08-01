Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 2.6 %

MEC opened at $7.14 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.