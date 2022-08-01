Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,505,655 shares.The stock last traded at $77.41 and had previously closed at $78.13.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

