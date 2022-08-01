MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $3.67 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 496,714,331 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

