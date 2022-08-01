MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 4.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 22,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,292,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MannKind by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

