Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $409,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

