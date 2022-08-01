Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $326.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

