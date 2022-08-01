Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,935 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $49.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

