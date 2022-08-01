Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

