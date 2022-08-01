Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.01.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

