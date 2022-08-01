Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 727,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 667,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VEA stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

