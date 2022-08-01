Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.91 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.