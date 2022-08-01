Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

