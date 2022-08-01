Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lyft by 139.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

