Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

