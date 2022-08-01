LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0150

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $1,157.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,739,763 coins and its circulating supply is 176,939,323 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

