LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

LTO Network (LTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

LTO Network is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 392,977,329 coins. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

