Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

