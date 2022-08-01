Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Increased to CHF 670 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.40.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

