Loews (NYSE:L) Trading Down 5.9%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $54.79. 16,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 858,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

