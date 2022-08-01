Lisk Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Lisk has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $156.70 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

