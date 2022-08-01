Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $21.29. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3,175 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $766.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

