Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.50. 23,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average is $304.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

