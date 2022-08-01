Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($326.53) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($346.94) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €352.00 ($359.18) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €295.40 ($301.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Linde has a 12 month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 12 month high of €315.35 ($321.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €285.25 and a 200-day moving average of €281.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.02.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

