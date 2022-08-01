LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.