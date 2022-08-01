Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.94.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 64.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

