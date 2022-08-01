LGCY Network Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $56,445.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

