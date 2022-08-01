Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.33.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 116,066 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

