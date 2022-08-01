Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director International S.C.A. Artal Purchases 16,173,800 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 75,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $353.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

