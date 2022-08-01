Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 201 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $223,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Zoetis by 52.7% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

