Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

