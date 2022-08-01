Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $265.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

