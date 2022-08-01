Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.1% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. 21,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,615,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.