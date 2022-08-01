Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.09.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

