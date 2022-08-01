Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342 ($4.12).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 1,089 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 1,089 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($29,856.00). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

About Legal & General Group

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 790.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.35.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.