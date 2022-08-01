Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Short Interest Down 37.9% in July

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Latch stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 850,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,354. Latch has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

