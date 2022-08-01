Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Tops $45,842.97

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,842.97 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

