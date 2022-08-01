Lancaster Investment Management Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,985. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average of $275.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

