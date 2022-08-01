Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.78. 19,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

