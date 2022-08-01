LABS Group Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $31,463.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00615702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037064 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

