KUN (KUN) Trading Up 7% This Week

KUN (KUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. KUN has a market capitalization of $8,022.23 and $329.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00017155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

