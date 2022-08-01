KUN (KUN) Trading Up 7% This Week

KUN (KUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. KUN has a market capitalization of $8,022.23 and $329.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00017155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
Buying and Selling KUN
